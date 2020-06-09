Tripp Glinder Harvey Summerville - Tripp Glinder Harvey, 47, of Summerville, husband of Elyse Jenkins Harvey, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 in Greenville, SC. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/encouragement-for-elyse. Tripp was born on September 28, 1972 in Summerville, SC, son of Harry Glinder Harvey, Jr. (Vicki) and Brenda Wall Harvey of Summerville. He graduated class of 1992 from Mims Academy in Harleyville, SC. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved outdoor occupations and hobbies. Tripp spent most of his career as a land surveyor. He never met a stranger and was a true southern gentleman. Tripp was a loving son, brother, husband and father. He took great pride in taking care of his family and home. Survivors in addition to his wife Elyse of 20 years and parents are: two daughters: Tristen S. Harvey of Northwood, MA and Amber N. Harvey of Summerville; sister, Dawn H. Kirkpatrick (John) of Summerville; niece, Kayla H. Shillinglaw (Brandon Blanton) of Meggett; uncle, Walter B. Wall (Bonnie) of McClellanville; close friends: Jimmy Sellers (Samantha) of Lakeland, FL, Roger Barton (Mandy) of Moncks Corner, and many others; and two loving cats: Muffin and Myla. He was predeceased by grandparents, Walter B. and Lois C. Wall. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483 (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.