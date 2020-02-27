|
|
Troy Bennett ATLANTA, GA - The relatives and friends of Mr. Troy Wendell Bennett and of his children; Donta D. Horlback, DaShawn D. Harlback, Desmond Troy Bennett, Nolan Wharton, Troy Bennett, Brandon Bennett, James A.B. Warner, his siblings; Sharon Wright, Omesteria Harrison (Khiss), Carlton McDougal (Dionne), Henrietta Rivers, Matthew and Marlene McDougal, his parents; the late Martha Morris and Robert Morris; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. John's Mission Church, 18 Hanover St., Charleston, SC, with inhumation following in Riverview Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Visitation with family will be observed from 7 until 8 p.m. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 28, 2020