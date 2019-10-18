Troy L. Winn, Sr. Hanahan - Troy Lee Winn, Sr 90, died peacefully, Thursday October 17, 2019 at home with his family. Troy was born February 12, 1929 to the late Raymond and Audrey Winn in Collinsville AL. He graduated from North Charleston High School. He co-owned Silver-Winn Supply Company, first in North Charleston, then in Goose Creek. He and his wife were co-owners of the Dirt-Dobber Landscape Nursery in Summerville. He was a founding member of the Hanahan Exchange Club, and he was a founding member of Yeamans Park Presbyterian Church. He was an avid horticulturist having planted the majority of the majestic live oaks that are now gracing much of Hanahan around Yeamans Hall Road and surrounding the close neighborhood where he lived since 1950. Surviving are his son, Dr. Troy Winn, Jr. and wife Sarah of Moncks Corner, two daughters, Janice Shultz of Charlotte, and Kelly Keith and husband James of Creedmoor, NC, four grandchildren: Maranda Winn Jett, Ramsey Winn Niswander, Lacy Winn Tucker and Justin Keith and 6 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Troy was preceded in death by his wife Ruth Hannah Winn, and brother, Dearmond Winn. The family will receive friends on Saturday October 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home, 7113 Rivers Avenue, in North Charleston. At other times the family will be at his residence. A funeral will be held Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the funeral home, interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a love offering to: Sam Lewis, C/O Low Country Free Will Baptist Church, 2720 Shadow Lane, North Charleston, SC 29406. www.carolinamemorial.com (843) 797-2222 Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019