Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Troy Mitchum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum Sr. Obituary
Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum, Sr. Huger, SC - Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum, Sr., 73, of Huger, South Carolina, husband of Virginia Estelle Williams Mitchum died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Dan was born September 8, 1945 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, one of seven children of the late General Theodore Mitchum and Mildred Marie Brown Mitchum. He was a skilled carpenter, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia; three children: Troy L. Mitchum, Jr. of Birmingham, AL and his three children, Janice Miller and her husband Ricky of Huger, SC and their two children, and Christopher Mitchum of Huger, SC and his two children; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by one brother. The family prefers no flowers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
Download Now