Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum, Sr. Huger, SC - Troy Legard "Dan" Mitchum, Sr., 73, of Huger, South Carolina, husband of Virginia Estelle Williams Mitchum died Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 in the J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Dan was born September 8, 1945 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, one of seven children of the late General Theodore Mitchum and Mildred Marie Brown Mitchum. He was a skilled carpenter, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and tending to his vegetable garden. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Virginia; three children: Troy L. Mitchum, Jr. of Birmingham, AL and his three children, Janice Miller and her husband Ricky of Huger, SC and their two children, and Christopher Mitchum of Huger, SC and his two children; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; and two brothers. He was preceded in death by one brother. The family prefers no flowers. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary