Troy Mateo Frazier CHARLOTTE, NC - Troy Mateo Frazier was born on August 26, 2019, & he met the eyes and arms of Jesus on October 26, 2019. Troy was the son of Chantylla Johnson & Justin Frazier of Charlotte, NC & Charleston, SC. During his short time on earth he loved listening to his Mother's singing, smiling in his swing and walking around with Daddy. In addition to his parents, left to rejoice in the joy of his 60 days are his paternal great-grandmother, Helen Ramos; grandparents Latosha & Melvin Johnson, Carol Charles (Alix), Anthony Frazier (Cookie); Uncles Ahmad, Marcinia & Melquan Johnson, Joshua Frazier; Aunts Tonya Atkins, Rhonda Batts & Alisia Frazier-Dent (Shamane). He was loved by all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed. A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 31st at Magnolia Cemetery 70 Cunningham Rd Charleston, SC 29405. A gathering to celebrate Troy's life will be held at the home of Anthony & Cookie Frazier (Grandparents) 5 Brookhollow Ct Charleston, SC 29414 on Thursday October 31st from 12-3pm. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 31, 2019