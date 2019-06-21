Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tsai-er H. Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tsai-er H. Anderson Charleston - Tsai-er H. Anderson "Shi-Mei", 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Randall M. Anderson, entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, June 20, 2019. A visitation and fellowship meal will be held at the Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston, located in Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. Her celebration of life service will follow at 1:30 P.M. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley. Shi-Mei was born November 20, 1949 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Hsieh Hsin Han and the late Zeng Rong Mei. She attended San Xin Business School in Kaohsiung. A savvy and talented entrepreneur, she enjoyed careers in hospitality management, accounting, and beauty consulting. Shi-Mei enjoyed growing Chinese vegetables, cooking authentic Taiwanese cuisine, dancing, playing the guzheng, singing and had a beautiful voice. She also enjoyed creating hand-made crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Randall M. Anderson; daughter, Danielle H.D. Ward (Dr. Daniel Bascom Ward, Jr.); granddaughter, Audrey Claire M. Ward; grandson, Daniel Bascom Ward, III; two brothers, Xie Jing Xing and Xie Jing Shun; sister, Xie Zhuo Zhu; and Starke Hughes Ward, her friend and mother-in-law to her daughter Danielle. A memorial contribution may be made to Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston, 328 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, in memory of Tsai-er "Shi-Mei" Anderson. Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019

