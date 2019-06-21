Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston
328 Meeting St
Charleston, SC
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston
328 Meeting St
Charleston, SC
Interment
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
3093 Ashley River Rd
Charleston, SC
Tsai-er H. Anderson


Tsai-er H. Anderson Obituary
Tsai-er H. Anderson Charleston - Tsai-er H. Anderson "Shi-Mei", 69, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Randall M. Anderson, entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ, Thursday, June 20, 2019. A visitation and fellowship meal will be held at the Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston, located in Citadel Square Baptist Church, 328 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 12:00 P.M. Her celebration of life service will follow at 1:30 P.M. Interment will be in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. West Ashley. Shi-Mei was born November 20, 1949 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, daughter of the late Hsieh Hsin Han and the late Zeng Rong Mei. She attended San Xin Business School in Kaohsiung. A savvy and talented entrepreneur, she enjoyed careers in hospitality management, accounting, and beauty consulting. Shi-Mei enjoyed growing Chinese vegetables, cooking authentic Taiwanese cuisine, dancing, playing the guzheng, singing and had a beautiful voice. She also enjoyed creating hand-made crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Randall M. Anderson; daughter, Danielle H.D. Ward (Dr. Daniel Bascom Ward, Jr.); granddaughter, Audrey Claire M. Ward; grandson, Daniel Bascom Ward, III; two brothers, Xie Jing Xing and Xie Jing Shun; sister, Xie Zhuo Zhu; and Starke Hughes Ward, her friend and mother-in-law to her daughter Danielle. A memorial contribution may be made to Chinese Christian Church of Greater Charleston, 328 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29403, in memory of Tsai-er "Shi-Mei" Anderson. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 22, 2019
