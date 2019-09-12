|
Tyler Cantrell Hampton Johns Island - The relatives and friends of the late Tyler Cantrell Hampton and his beloved parents, Terry Hampton and Jeanie McCandies-Hampton, are all invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service, 2 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at International Church, 1560 Ashley River Road, Charleston, SC 29407. Interment: Hampton Family Cemetery, 891 Hughes Road, Johns Island, SC. A Wake will be held at the Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6 PM- 8 PM. Mr. Hampton will lie in state from 1 PM till the hour of service. Following the interment, the family ask that you join them for the repass at Lovely Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 670 Bearswamp Road, Johns Island, SC. Please send Condelence Cards, Flowers, etc. to the Hampton Family Home, 785 Bearswamp Road, Johns Island, SC. Please limit calls to the home or Walker's Mortuary. Final arrangements entrusted to the care of WALKER'S MORTUARY "CHAPEL OF PEACE," 3407 Old Pond Road, John's Island, SC, Phone: (843) 559-0341, FAX: (843) 559-3415. www.walkersmortuary.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019