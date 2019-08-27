Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Services
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Payne Church
1560 Camp Road
James Island, SC
View Map
1995 - 2019
Tyler Wilder Obituary
Tyler Wilder Fayetteville, GA - Mr. Tyler Wilder, 24, of Fayetteville, GA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Tyler Wilder are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Payne Church, 1560 Camp Road, James Island, SC. Interment - Payne Memorial Gardens, James Island, SC. Viewing will be held Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Wilder is survived by his parents, Ericka Wilder Brown and Derrick Brown; brother, Terrell Brown; grandparents, Corine Byrd, Ruthie Forrest and Horace Wilder; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at 658 Riley Road, James Island, SC. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 28, 2019
