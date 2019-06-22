|
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Long Point Missionary Baptist Church
|
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Long Point Missionary Baptist Church
Tyrell Demar Carson CHARLESTON - Tyrell Demar Carson, 26, of Charleston, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. in Long Point Missionary Baptist Church, 1857 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Friends and family may visit at the funeral home on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Tyrell leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Athelia Spann; father, Morris Carson; sister, Tatianna Carson; grandmother, Mary A. Wells and Albertha Smalls; grandfather, Reverend Arthur Pinckney (Roberta) and Herman Phillips; great-grandmother, Beulah Pinckney; eight aunts, Jennifer Smalls, Deirdre McGrew, Annette Watson (Curtis), Christine Brown, Elder Tara Butler, Nefetari Carson, Clemo Phillips (Anthony), Meagan Smalls; nine uncles, Vernon Pinckney (Trina), Raymond Wells (Angel), Anthony Pinckney (Tara), Dexter Kinloch, Isaiah Kinloch, Morris Smalls, Reginal Smalls, Brandon Smalls, John Bennett and a host of other relatives and friends.He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Beatrice Carson Phillips; grandfather, Morris Smalls Jr.; great-grandmother, Beatrice Spann, Lillian Carson and Earnestine Smalls; great-grandfather, Abraham Pinckney, Edward Carson and Morris Smalls Sr.; uncle, Arthur Eric Pinckney; aunt, Ann Maria Lawrence.Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made on line at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BY: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. Office: 843.727.1230. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019
