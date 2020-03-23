|
|
Tyrone B. Moore Charleston - Mr. Tyrone Bernardo Moore, 57, entered into eternal rest Saturday, March 21, 2020. He is the son of the late Mrs. Mary Lee and Mr. Charles Moore, Sr. He is survived by his sons, Kevin and Tyrale; sisters, Dorothy R. Latten, Gail J. Moore, Shelia M. Simmons and Myra Moore; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Service and entombment for Mr. Moore will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com Arrangements are entrusted to DOROTHY'S HOME FOR FUNERALS (843) 722-0268. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020