Tyrone Goodwin N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Tyrone Goodwin are invited to attend his Graveside Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 9, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Goodwin is survived by his mother, Sherrie Martin; daughter, Tierra Towne; grandson, Kohen Ferguson; sister, Latoya Crook (Myron); brothers, Antonio Goodwin and Lamont Goodwin (Valentina); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
