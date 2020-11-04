Tyrone Mungin N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Tyrone Mungin are invited to attend his Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Friday, November 6, 2020 at Annivesta Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 6079 Highway 162, Hollywood, SC. A public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the mortuary. He leaves to cherish his memories with special friend, Carolyn Benjamin; children, Patrick Broadney (Cheris), Theodore Benjamin, Terrell Benjamin, and Tiwa Doctor (Robert); loving mother, Clara Wilson Mungin; siblings, James Mungin, Johnny Mungin (Haisha), Franklin Ervin Mungin (Zonva), Corey Alfred Mungin (Monisha), and a host of aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
