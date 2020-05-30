Tyrone Terrell Little N. Charleston - The family of Mr. Tyrone Terrell Little will celebrate his life in a private funeral service. A public viewing will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at the mortuary. Mr. Little is survived by his mother, Patricia Welch, daughter, Ashley Washington; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 30 to May 31, 2020.