Tyrone Usher N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Mr. Tyrone Usher, residence 3440 Osceola St., North Charleston, SC. He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Wilhelmina King-Usher, step-son of Mrs. Ruth Usher and brother of Mr. Timothy Usher. Services celebrating his life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC, (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019