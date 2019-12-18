Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Area Funeral Home
4784 Gaynor Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-7511
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Usher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Usher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyrone Usher Obituary
Tyrone Usher N. CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on the morning of Wednesday, December 18, 2019, Mr. Tyrone Usher, residence 3440 Osceola St., North Charleston, SC. He is the beloved husband of Mrs. Wilhelmina King-Usher, step-son of Mrs. Ruth Usher and brother of Mr. Timothy Usher. Services celebrating his life will be announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC, (843)744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyrone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -