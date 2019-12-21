|
Tyrone Usher N. Charleston - The son of the late Maggie J. and John T. Usher, those of his relatives and friends; his wife; Mrs. Wilhelmina K. Usher, step-mother; Ruth Usher; his brother; Timothy Usher, his mother-in-law; Mrs Mary King, other relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 12:00 PM at House of God, Keith Dominion Five Mile 2214 Adair Street, N. Chas, SC, General Elder Doctor Mary E. Ravenell. Mr Usher will repose this evening in the funeral home chapel from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, visitation with the family 7:00 - 8:00 PM. He will be laid to rest in Riverview Memorial Garden, N. Chas, SC, phone 843 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 22, 2019