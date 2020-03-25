|
|
Mr. Tyrone W. Hill, Sr. N. Charleston - The Celebration of Life Services and Interment for Mr. Tyrone William Hill, Sr., will be PRIVATE. Public Viewing will be held on TODAY; Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting Street Road, North Charleston, SC. from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM. THERE WILL BE NO FAMILY HOUR. Mr. Hill leaves behind to forever cherish his precious memories and celebrate his beautiful life are his devoted wife, Jacqueline Frazier Hill; one daughter, Sharnique Hill-Green; two sons, Tyrone W. Hill, Jr. (Annette) and Brian J. Hill; eight precious grandchildren, Jamall and Kayloni Hill, Kailah and Aubriana Green, Tyrone W., III, Gervais, Brian C., and Bralyn Hill; siblings, Tony (Gloria) Hill, Willie B. Jr.(Loletia) Hill, Shelia H. Dotson, Terri H. Smith (the late Murphy), Eunice H. (Esau) Richardson, Regina H. (Arnold) Mitchum, and Laquinas Hill; in-laws; aunts, Rose Marie Frayer Kimble and Ruth Gant; uncle, James Hill and a special friend of the family Davida McGriff. A host of nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, a host of cousins, other relatives, and close friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 26, 2020