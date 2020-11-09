Tywon Lamar Washington CHARLESTON - Entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 6, 2020, Mr. Tywon Lamar Washington residence 2390 Baker Hospital Blvd., Charleston SC. He is the father of Wosohn Brown; son of Dwon Washington and Sharonda Lee; Brother of Derricka Lee, Heaven Lee, Deomontae Wallace, Dwonenreon, Dwonenrius, Jahniya, and Dwonayjah Washington. Funeral and Inhumation will be announced by North Area Funeral Home Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave. North Charleston, SC Phone 843-744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
