Tywon Lamar Washington CHARLESTON - in Monrovia Cemetery. He is survived by his parents, Dwon Washington and Sharonda Lee, his son, Woshohn Brown. His siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins are respectfully invited to attend his last rites. Friends may call in the Chapel at North Area Funeral Home, Inc. in Friday from 5 until 8pm for a time of remembrance and walk through. We kindly request that everyone wear a face mask and social distancing be observed because of COVID-19. Arrangements are announced by North Area Funeral Home, Inc., 4784 Gaynor Ave., North Charleston, SC. Phone (843) 744-7511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston