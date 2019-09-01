|
North Charleston, SC
29406
Ursula Baker Hanahan - Ursula Adlena Baker, 96, of Hanahan, South Carolina, widow of John Lee Owens, Jr. and Randolph Baker entered into eternal rest Saturday, August 31, 2019. Her funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1106 Yeamans Hall, Hanahan, SC, Tuesday, September 3, 2019. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in North Charleston. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Ursula was born one of four children, March 11, 1923 in Walhalla, SC, daughter of the late Martin Luther Puckhaber, Sr. and Maye Evangeline Zobel. Mrs. Baker was a homemaker and a charter member of Messiah Lutheran Church and Charleston Area Lutheran School of Religion. Her husband found the property for the church. In her spare time, Ursula enjoyed making wedding cakes and helping others. She is survived by her daughters, Maye Eulalee Owens Nussman (Steve) of Summerville, SC, Melinda Frederica Owens Toppin (Bruce) of Hanahan, SC; grandchildren, Lisa LaSalle-Nobles (Mindy), G. Kristine LaSalle Hobbs (Bill), Deanna Carroll (Jason), John Nussman (Marina), Tradd Toppin (Joy), Natalie Toppin and Troy Toppin (Paige); great-grandchildren, Adriana Pastore (William), Jeffrey Nobles (Megan), Will Hobbs, Luke Hobbs, Evelyn O'Saben, Levi Toppin, Audrey & Owen Toppin, Andrianna Georgiou, Aphrodite & Gabriella Nussman and great-great-grandchildren, Ethan Jenkins, Chiara Pastore and Paisley Alyne Nobles; sister, Frederica Puckhaber Goldberg of Plano, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses, son, Martin Lee Owens and daughter, Millwee Ursula Owens LaSalle Owens; brother, Martin Puckhaber, Jr.; sister, Eulalee Puckhaber Lyle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Baker's name to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1106 Yeamans Hall, Hanahan, SC 29410. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 2, 2019
