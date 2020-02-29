|
Ursula E. Endress CHARLESTON - Ursula E. Endress, 77, formerly of Kinnelon, NJ, passed away in her Charleston, SC home on Feb. 6, 2020. She is survived by her son Richard W. Endress, daughter Patricia Arthur and son-in-law Robert Arthur of Salisbury, NC. The family plans to hold a SC beach Celebration of Life in early June. Everyone is encouraged to visit Ursula's online memorial at EVERLOVED.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 1, 2020