Ursula Stuercken
1928 - 2020
Ursula Stuercken DANVERS, MA - Ursula (Bodenstedt) Stuercken, 92, died on Nov. 10, 2020. Born in 1928 in Germany, she survived World War II as a young girl and moved to the U.S. in 1960 with her husband, Wolfgang. She had lived in Westchester, NY and Charleston, SC before retiring in Danvers, MA. Ursula is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Judy Bruenjes and Edgar and Linda Bruenjes. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Full obituary and online condolences are available at www.LyonsFuneral.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
