Ms. Ursulee Frazier Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Ursulee Frazier, 81, of Charleston, SC., the daughter of the late Elder Sandy and Viola Smalls Frazier, and those of her daughter, Leticia (Victor) Wine, her granddaughter, Victoria Wine, siblings; Eugene Frazier, Sr., Julia Frazier, Eva (Charlie, Sr.) Seabrook, Sylvia Blake, Lillie (Robert, Sr.) Riley, Rosalee Fergerson, Jacqueline Hill, her nieces and nephews, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Graveside Service on Saturday, August 22, 2020, 10:00 AM at St. James Memorial Gardens, Charleston, SC. (James Island). THERE WILL BE A WALK-THROUGH VIEWING on today (FRIDAY) at the mortuary from 5PM - 7PM. Due to COVID-19 protocols, we ask that you wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the graveside service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com
. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 740 N. Gum Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston