Vada Brinkley N. Charleston - Vada Joyce Brinkley, 90, of North Charleston, SC, and widow of Keith "Doc" Brinkley, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Vada was born on August 13, 1929 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Ogburn Jay and the late Helen Gladden Jay. She enjoyed crafts and loved children and animals. Joyce was a devoted church member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who deeply loved her family. She is survived by her son, David R. Brinkley of Ravenel, SC, son, Keith Allen Brinkley of Charleston, SC, daughter, Deborah Day of Webster, FL; sister, Betty Hamilton of New Paltz, NY; granddaughter, Christy Joyce Brinkley. Joyce also had 5 additional grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.