Vada Brinkley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vada's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vada Brinkley N. Charleston - Vada Joyce Brinkley, 90, of North Charleston, SC, and widow of Keith "Doc" Brinkley, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Vada was born on August 13, 1929 in Charleston, SC, a daughter of the late Ogburn Jay and the late Helen Gladden Jay. She enjoyed crafts and loved children and animals. Joyce was a devoted church member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who deeply loved her family. She is survived by her son, David R. Brinkley of Ravenel, SC, son, Keith Allen Brinkley of Charleston, SC, daughter, Deborah Day of Webster, FL; sister, Betty Hamilton of New Paltz, NY; granddaughter, Christy Joyce Brinkley. Joyce also had 5 additional grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. Interment will follow in the Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 26, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
27
Funeral service
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 25, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Melissa Brinkley
June 25, 2020
My condolences.
Phillip Cahoon
Family Friend
June 25, 2020
My condolences
Solandra Canteen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved