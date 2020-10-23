Valarie Hart Johns Island - The relatives and friends of Ms. Valarie Hart are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 5629 Parkers Ferry Road, Adams Run, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Valarie leaves her cherished memories to her father, William Mitchell; her loving children, Shakara Hart (Paladin Johnson, II), James Hart, IV and Jessica (Tramene) Gadsden; two siblings, Necoal (Clinton) Scott and Elaine Mitchell; precious grandchildren, Saniyah Rivers, Tramayia and Trinity Gadsden; aunts, Gloria Mitchell, Min. Magdalene (Charles) Glover and Shirley Green; grandaunts, Idella Singleton and Ernestine Wright; uncles, Richard, Lee Daniel, Lawrence, Ronald and James Green, Willie (Claudia) Green, Nelson (Dorene) Green, Roosevelt Mitchell, Rev. Dr. Charles (Gloria) Mitchell and James (Susie) Mitchell; nieces, Latonya Ward, Kerri (Steven) Frasier, Sheanka Rollins and Sherrelle Brown; nephews, Henry Parker, Ahkeel Parker and Tyerel Brown; a host of cousins and friends; a devoted loving friend, Gary Washington; and special friends, Irene Taylor, Andre Martin, and Janet Mobley. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelda Hart; mother, Geraldine Mitchell; and brothers, Willie Lee and Terry Mitchell. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
