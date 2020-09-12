1/1
Valerie Chavis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie Chavis Moncks Corner - Mrs. Valerie E. Chavis entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 07, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Chavis is the loving wife of William Chavis, the mother of Tiffany McFadden and Nina (Jason) Hudgins, the sister of Clifton McFadden, Jr., Keith McFadden, Shelby (Angela) McFadden, Michelle (Jackie) Robinson, Corliss (Michael) Waites, James (Margarite) McFadden; and Linda Watson, Graveside Services for Mrs. Valerie E. Chavis will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 12PM at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, South Carolina, a walk thru will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Service for Mrs. Valerie Chavis will be live streamed via our Facebook page The Low Country Mortuary. Professional Services have been entrusted to The Low Country Mortuary 1852 E. Montague Avenue, North Charleston, SC. 29405. Telephone:(843)554-2118; Fax:(843)554-2119. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved