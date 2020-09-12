Valerie Chavis Moncks Corner - Mrs. Valerie E. Chavis entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 07, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. Mrs. Chavis is the loving wife of William Chavis, the mother of Tiffany McFadden and Nina (Jason) Hudgins, the sister of Clifton McFadden, Jr., Keith McFadden, Shelby (Angela) McFadden, Michelle (Jackie) Robinson, Corliss (Michael) Waites, James (Margarite) McFadden; and Linda Watson, Graveside Services for Mrs. Valerie E. Chavis will take place on Monday, September 14, 2020 12PM at the Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, South Carolina, a walk thru will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 4PM-6PM at the mortuary. Memorial messages may be left for the family at www.thelowcountrymortuary.com
Service for Mrs. Valerie Chavis will be live streamed via our Facebook page The Low Country Mortuary.
