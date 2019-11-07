|
Valerie Fitzmaurice Goose Creek - Valerie Laurel Shepard Fitzmaurice, 85, of Goose Creek, SC entered into eternal rest on November 06, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 29, 1934 in Olean, NY and was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Mildred Shepard. She attended and graduated from Portville Central High School in Portville, NY in 1952. She enjoyed playing sports during and after high school and was homecoming queen. After graduation, she took business classes at Westbrook Academy in Olean, NY. She married her late husband of 49 years, George, in St. Bonaventure Church on July 17, 1954 in Olean, NY. They enjoyed traveling together around the United States and Canada. They moved from Olean to Myrtle Beach, SC a few years after their wedding. Several years later they moved with their three sons to Goose Creek, SC near Charleston, SC. She was employed at Trident Technical College in 1970, and retired in 1996 from the Admissions Office as an administrative assistant. She also was active at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Goose Creek, SC. She and her husband were original members and she was active in the church choir for over 30 years. Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Mildred Shepard, and by her husband, George M. Fitzmaurice Jr. in 2003.Valerie is survived by her three sons who will miss her kind, caring and patient nature, Michael J. Fitzmaurice of Clemson, SC; Kevin P. Fitzmaurice and his wife (Sue) of Savannah, GA; and Thomas J. Fitzmaurice of Goose Creek, SC; granddaughter, Christy Fitzmaurice of Atlanta, GA; brother, Douglas Shepard and his wife (Annie) of Bellingham, WA; and nieces and nephew-Mark, Joy, and Lori. The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 pm at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home in Goose Creek. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 510 St James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Gardens, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 869 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 8, 2019