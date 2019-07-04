Valomae Pinckney Hamilton

Service Information
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC
29483-6112
(843)-871-1528
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Albert A. Glover Funeral Home, Inc.
113 BRYAN ST
Summerville, SC 29483-6112
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Faith Tabernacle Church
5667 Dorchester Road
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Valomae Pinckney Hamilton Columbia, SC - We sorrowfully regret to inform you that Ms. Valomae Pinckney Hamilton entered into eternal rest on June 27, 2019 in Columbia, SC. The last religious rites will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019 12 o'clock noon at Faith Tabernacle Church 5667 Dorchester Road, Charleston, SC, Chief Apostle Patricia Pinckney, Overseer. Interment Brownsville Cemetery, Summerville, SC. Her children Mr. Ronald Lashane Pinckney, Ms. Stephanie Pinckney, Mrs. Seneca Juraee Smith (Stephen) and Ms. Vanae Hamilton request her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings Mr. Thomas Pinckney (Katherone), Mr. James Pinckney (Patricia), Mr. Mikell Pinckney (Janice), Mrs. Vanetta Green, Ms. Marcella Scott and Mrs. Anita Quinones (Jorge), nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to attend with them these last rites. Viewing for Ms. Hamilton will be held TODAY (July 5, 2019) from 3:00 PM-6:00 PM at ALBERT A. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME 113 Bryan Street, Summerville, SC 843-871-1528 (Phone)843-832-9240 (Fax) www.aagloverfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 5, 2019
