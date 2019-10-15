Guest Book View Sign Service Information J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway Charleston , SC 29414 (843)-763-7664 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM James Island Baptist Church 2023 Wappoo Drive James Island , SC View Map Service 1:00 PM James Island Baptist Church 2023 Wappoo Drive James Island , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Van Fleming James Island - Van Fleming of James Island South Carolina passed into the arms of his Lord on October 10 , 2019 Born on September 17, 1929 in Monroe NC, Van grew up in, and attended school in downtown Charleston. Van was one of three children born to Percy Bryan Fleming and Grace Louise Janssen Fleming. Moving to James Island with his parents, Van joined the James Island Baptist Church where he met his future bride, Mary Alice Shuler while singing in the church choir, where his booming baritone voice could be heard every Sunday. Van was also active in the Masonic Lodge where he rose through the ranks to Master Of Fidelity Lodge #304. Van served in the Navy Reserve during World War II and after the war began working for South Carolina Electric and Gas. Van retired after more than 40 years of service with SCE&G having risen from a messenger boy to Supervisor of Electric Operations, Charleston Metro Area. Van was elected to the James Island Public Service District and was active in the Secessionville Neighborhood Association. An avid outdoorsman, Van spent countless hours sharing his love of the outdoors with his children and as a State Constable assisting DNR officers enforcing game laws. Van was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Mary Alice, his parents, Percy and Grace and siblings, Grace Louise Fleming Knochel (Walter) and his twin brother Dick Fleming (Phyllis). Van leaves behind his four children. Son, Van Richard "Ricky" Fleming (Terri), their children Melissa, Van Richard Jr. (Mandy) and Bryan (Fawn). Son, Dennis Asbury Fleming (Beth), their children, Dennis Collin and Abigail Fleming Speights (Paul). Daughter, Mary "Karen" Fleming Foreman (Doug). Their children Allison F. Godwin, Ph.D. (Thomas Godwin, Ph.D.) Andrew, Austin and Christopher P. Daughter, Grace Elizabeth "Beth" Fleming Koon (Dr. James Koon). Their children Hannah, Matthew and Megan, along with ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held at James Island Baptist Church on Saturday Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. with the service following at 1 pm. The burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to James Island Baptist Church or Van's favorite charity The s Project. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com . Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 16, 2019

