Vanessa Admiral Collier Obituary
Vanessa Admiral Collier CHARLESTON - Vanessa Admiral Collier entered into eternal rest on October 9, 2019. She was born in Charleston, S.C., on October 7, 1959. She was the loyal and radiant wife of Melvin Collier for 39 years, the strong mother of Christopher (Ann) and Alex, the enamored grandmother of Kasley and Kamryn, the sister of Geary, and everyone else's reason to smile. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Pearl S. Admiral. Vanessa attended Immaculate Conception and graduated from Bishop England High School and the Medical University of South Carolina. She devoted her life to nursing and family, was always in her Sunday best, had an enviable collection of hats and more jokes and witticisms than any charming Charlestonian should be allowed. Vanessa was married at St. Patrick's Catholic Church and will be laid to rest there on Wednesday, October 16 at 11 o'clock in the morning. The family will also receive guests Tuesday, October 15, at the W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a designated time for family beginning at 5:45. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 134 St. Philip Street, Charleston, S.C. 29403. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 13, 2019
