Vanessa Goodwin CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vanessa Goodwin are invited to attend her Graveside services on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1 PM in Sunset Memorial Gardens, North Charleston, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 3-7 pm at the mortuary. Ms. Goodwin leaves to cherish her memories her siblings, Edward Graham (Denise) and Rodney Goodwin; nieces, nephews and of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
