Vanilla C. Nixon CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Vanilla C. Nixon, those of her beloved children, Ms. Mae Loftin, Mrs. Doris Middleton (Malvern), Mr. Levette Calhoun, Jr. (Sonia), late Mr. Samuel Calhoun, Jr. (Angela), grandchildren, great-grand, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12 noon at New Life Temple Ministries, 3575 North Highway 17 A, Jamestown, SC. Family and friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, S.C., 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Viewing for Mrs. Nixon will be at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Family and friends may also pay their last respects to Mrs. Nixon on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment: New Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Jamestown, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020