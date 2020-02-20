Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
(843) 722-3348
Resources
More Obituaries for Vanilla Nixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vanilla C. Nixon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vanilla C. Nixon Obituary
Vanilla C. Nixon CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Vanilla C. Nixon, those of her beloved children, Ms. Mae Loftin, Mrs. Doris Middleton (Malvern), Mr. Levette Calhoun, Jr. (Sonia), late Mr. Samuel Calhoun, Jr. (Angela), grandchildren, great-grand, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins are invited to attend her Home Going Service on Saturday, February 22, 2020, 12 noon at New Life Temple Ministries, 3575 North Highway 17 A, Jamestown, SC. Family and friends may call Fielding Home For Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, S.C., 722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Viewing for Mrs. Nixon will be at the funeral home on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. Family and friends may also pay their last respects to Mrs. Nixon on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until service time. Interment: New Mount Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Jamestown, SC. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vanilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -