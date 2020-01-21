|
Veda Mae McMillen Charleston - Veda Mae McMillen, 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Nelson Milo McMillen entered into eternal rest Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Charleston First Assembly, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Veda was born December 11, 1925 in Brunson, South Carolina, daughter of the late Aiken Belger and Leanora Clifton Belger. She was a retired Interior Designer. Veda loved the Lord, her family and sewing. She was a member of Charleston First Assembly. She is survived by her daughters, Denise Arp (Robert) of Summerville, SC and Linda Kinne (Donald) of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Scott Taylor, Donny Kinne, Marty Lindenberg and Rebecca Lindenberg, great-grandchildren, Austin Taylor and Kyle Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 62 years Nelson Milo McMillen, son, Dennis McMillen and granddaughter Victoria Lindenberg.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 22, 2020