Veda Mae McMillen Charleston - The Funeral Service for Veda Mae McMillen will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Charleston First Assembly, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020