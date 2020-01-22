Home

J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Charleston First Assembly
2957 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Charleston First Assembly
2957 Savannah Hwy
Charleston, SC
View Map
Veda Mae McMillen


1925 - 2020
Veda Mae McMillen Obituary
Veda Mae McMillen Charleston - The Funeral Service for Veda Mae McMillen will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Charleston First Assembly, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC. The family will receive friends in the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 23, 2020
