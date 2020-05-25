Velma B. Singleton
Velma B. Singleton Ladson - Velma B. Singleton, 101, of Ladson, SC, widow of the late Jesse J. Singleton, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. Graveside Services will be private at a later date in Riverview Memorial Park. Velma was born January 10, 1919 in Tuskegee, AL, a daughter of the late Peter Brown and Mary Lou Collins. She was a Dietician. She leaves behind her son, James A. Singleton of Ladson, SC; her sister, Rose Brown Williams of New York City, NY; and two grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a daughter, Gayle Singleton; three brothers; and five sisters. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 25 to May 26, 2020.
