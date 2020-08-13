Velma Elaine Pelzer Charleston - The relatives and friends of Ms. Velma Elaine Pelzer are invited to attend her Graveside Service 12:30 PM, Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Monrovia Cemetery, 1597 Oceanic Street, Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Ms. Pelzer is survived by her step-daughter, Karen Drayton; siblings, Myrna P. Givens, Hugh T. Pelzer, II (Eartha) and Pamela D. Averett (Howard); special cousin/sister, Deloris Gadsden; companion, Melvin Simmons; and a host nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and a host of other loving relatives and sympathetic friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
