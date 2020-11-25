Velver Blackwell Slover Mt. Pleasant - Velvet Blackwell Slover, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William Alexander Slover, Jr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Velvet was born October 10, 1946 in Kershaw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ray Blackwell and the late Addie Young Blackwell. She was a retired administrative assistant with Roper Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William A. Slover, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Claire Slover Byrd (Matt) of Charleston, SC and April Slover Bennett (Fred) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Carolyn Steele of Lancaster, SC; four grandchildren, Collin Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Bear Byrd and Levi Byrd. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston