1/
Velver Blackwell Slover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Velver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Velver Blackwell Slover Mt. Pleasant - Velvet Blackwell Slover, 74, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William Alexander Slover, Jr., entered into eternal rest Sunday, November 22, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Velvet was born October 10, 1946 in Kershaw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ray Blackwell and the late Addie Young Blackwell. She was a retired administrative assistant with Roper Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William A. Slover, Jr. of Mt. Pleasant, SC; two daughters, Claire Slover Byrd (Matt) of Charleston, SC and April Slover Bennett (Fred) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; sister, Carolyn Steele of Lancaster, SC; four grandchildren, Collin Bennett, Tyler Bennett, Bear Byrd and Levi Byrd. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved