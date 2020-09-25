Vera Ferne Harper Charleston - Vera Ferne Harper, 87, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Hayward Harper, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Her private visitation will be held Sunday, September 27, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy and her private funeral service will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 in Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard. Interment to follow in Riverview Memorial Park. Vera was born September 26, 1932 in Tarpon Springs, Florida, daughter of the late James E. Brady and Jewel Johns Brady. She worked as an Editorial Assistant. Vera and her late husband, Hayward, were each the eldest child from a large family raised during the Great Depression and World War II era. Following his enlistment in the United States Air Force, Hayward was stationed in Louisiana, RAF Wethersfield, England and Charleston, SC. Vera made a home wherever they went and kept the family organized not only on the base but also on the economy. Vera and Hayward were best friends, loving spouses and parents whose favorite thing to do was be around their children, Dennis and Lora. Vera was infinitely wise, smart and soft spoken. She had a loving heart and kindness that extended to all including complete strangers. Vera is survived by her daughter, Lora Harper; and her son Dennis Harper (Deborah) all of Charleston, SC. She was predeceased by her son, Martin Hayward Harper; extensive family of both her and her husband in Florida and many dear friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Northbridge Baptist Church, 1160 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston, South Carolina 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
