In Loving Memory Of Vera "Mitchell" Grant March 31, 1955 ~ November 02, 2018 "Doing the things I love to do best!" God looked around His garden and He found an empty place. He then looked down upon you and saw your loving face. He put His arms around you and lifted you to rest. His Garden must be beautiful, he always takes the best. As the days come and go and the world moves on, I know you're still here, you'll never be gone. On the night the Angel came and took your hand, We cried as you left for a blessed land. But heaven rejoiced as you came into sight. For your soul was a diamond, shining so bright. You'll live forever in our hearts. Always loved! Never forgotten! Forever missed by, Husband {Eugene Sr}, Sons {Elvis Sr., (Tonia ) Eugene Jr. ( Doreen), Cedric (Levette)} Grandchildren, Family & Friends.



