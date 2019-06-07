|
Vera Owens Macedonia, SC - Vera Junior Owens, 81, of Macedonia, SC, retired owner and operator of Owens Sign Company, died Wednesday evening at his daughter's residence. His funeral will be 2:30 PM Sunday afternoon, June 9, 2019, in the Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hickory Grove P.H. Church Building Fund, 1778 Bethera Rd., Bonneau, SC 29431, to Dial-Murray Funeral Home, 300 W. Main St., Moncks Corner, SC 29461, to assist with funeral expenses, or to the Hell Hole Coon Club Youth Fund, 1233 French Santee Rd., Jamestown, SC 29453. Mr. Owens was born November 3, 1937, in Hemmingway, SC, a son of Vera Alfred Owens and Eula Mae Gaymon Owens. He was a member of the Hickory Grove Pentecostal Holiness Church, and he was a former employee of Palmetto Sign Company and Terry Sign & Associates. Mr. Owens was an avid coon, deer, and fox hunter, and he enjoyed fishing and playing cards. But most of all he loved spending time with his family. Mr. Owens was the former owner and operator of the Carolina Kennels, a member of thee SC Dog Hunters Assoc., and was one of the founders of the Grand American Coon Hunt. He was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Mae Douglas, and four brothers, Pearlis, Alton, Leroy, and Billy Owens. Mr. Owens was the widower of Yvonne Napier Owens. Surviving are three daughters, Jean Owens and her husband, Floyd Winningham, and Tina Owens all of Macedonia, and Nadine Owens and her husband, Brian, of Pimlico; two sons, Jessie R. Owens and Jake B. Owens both of Macedonia; an adopted son, Jose Toro of Macedonia; a sister, Margie O. Pope and her husband, Lonnie, of Georgetown; a brother, Larry Owens and his wife, Joyce, of Georgetown; eleven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 8, 2019
