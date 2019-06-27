Vera Reid

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vera Reid.
Service Information
Gethers Funeral Home, Inc.
200 Grace Street
Moncks Corner, SC
29461
(843)-761-8519
Obituary
Send Flowers

Vera Reid Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vera Mae Vermell Reid are invited to attend her funeral service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, Moncks Corner Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery. Survivors include: her son, Mr. Todd E. Reid; siblings, Mr. Jerome (Alma) Reid, Mr. Clarence (Marie) Reid, Mr. Archie (Paula) Reid and Mrs. Miriam (Calvin) Limehouse; uncles, Mr. Sass Burden and Mr. Joe Gibbs; aunts, Mrs. Daisy Dawson and Mrs. Alma Burden; goddaughter, Mrs. Stephanie H. Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.