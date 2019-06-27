Vera Reid Moncks Corner - The relatives and friends of Ms. Vera Mae Vermell Reid are invited to attend her funeral service Saturday, June 29, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Wesley United Methodist Church, Moncks Corner, SC. Burial, Moncks Corner Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Cemetery. Survivors include: her son, Mr. Todd E. Reid; siblings, Mr. Jerome (Alma) Reid, Mr. Clarence (Marie) Reid, Mr. Archie (Paula) Reid and Mrs. Miriam (Calvin) Limehouse; uncles, Mr. Sass Burden and Mr. Joe Gibbs; aunts, Mrs. Daisy Dawson and Mrs. Alma Burden; goddaughter, Mrs. Stephanie H. Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements by GETHERS FUNERAL HOME, 200 Grace Street, Moncks Corner, SC, (843) 761-8519, www.gethersfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 28, 2019