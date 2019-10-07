|
|
Verdel "Peggy" Elliott Baltimore, MD - Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, October 5, 2019, Mrs. Verdel "Peggy" Elliot. Residence: 3104 Mondawmin Ave., Baltimore, MD 21216. Formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC. Mrs. Elliot is the widower of Mr. Eugene Elliot, III; mother of Ms. Alicia Jones, Mrs. Wanda Yates(Howard) and the late Mr. Michael Elliot; the sister of Ms. Virginia Boyd, Mr. Richard Allen Singleton (Orseanith) and the late Mr. Douglas Richardson and Mr. Robert Danner. She was 74 years old and a Human Resource Director for Afro America Newspaper. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 8, 2019