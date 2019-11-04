Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
More Obituaries for Verdell McNeary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verdell McNeary

Verdell McNeary Obituary
Verdell McNeary Athens, GA - Mrs. Verdell McNeary , 61, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 28, 2019. Residence: 741 Weeping Harlove Drive Athens, Georgia. Mrs. McNeary retired from the United States Department of Agriculture. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Verdell McNeary are invited to attend her funeral service on Tuesday November 5, 2019, 11:00 AM Ebenezer AME Church 44 Nassau Street Charleston, SC 29403. Interment: Monrovia Cemetery Mrs. Mcneary is survived by her husband, Mr. Michael McNeary; children, Ms. Shailah McNeary, Ms. Toni McNeary and Ms. Danielle Almond; siblings, Mr. Leroy Coleman, Ms. Venella Coleman, Mr. Oatis Smalls, Ms. Alfreda Smalls and Ms. Pamela Blair; nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe Street Charleston ,SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
