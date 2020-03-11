|
|
Verla Godfrey Wilson Hanahan - Verla Godfrey Wilson, 94, of Hanahan, SC, passed away March 10, 2020. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm in J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road. Verla was born December 8, 1925 in Randolph, NE, the daughter of Frank Leiting and Susan Meyer Leiting. She was the fourth of thirteen children. Verla was a member of Divine Redeemer Catholic Church since 1961. She worked for various companies as a bookkeeper beginning in 1943 until 2014 at the age of 89 when she retired. Verla purchased her first computer at the age of 75 and taught herself various programs to assist with her numerous accounting needs. She enjoyed her new computer which enabled her to keep in touch and exchange humorous stories with her large family and many friends throughout the US. Verla was a volunteer for the Hanahan Library for over 30 years. She enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada. Verla will be sadly missed by all who love her. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald J. Godfrey, second husband, Carlton Wilson and one daughter, Maria Gore. She is survived by two sisters Ruth Thelen (Norbert) of Randolph, NE and Joan Dibbert (Russell) of Salisbury, NC; one brother, Ronald Leiting (Donna) of Hudson, WY; two daughters, Janice Fisher McGregor (Michael) of Lake Lure, NC and Laurie G. Bennett (Sam) of Hanahan, SC; four grandchildren: John Mathew Fisher (Jen) of San Francisco, CA; Samuel E. Bennett III of North Charleston, SC, Christine L. Bennett of Charleston, SC, Heather Gore Hewitt of North Charleston, SC; five great-grandchildren and many extended family members who love her dearly. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Catholic Church 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC, 29410 or Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Rd, Summerville, SC, 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020