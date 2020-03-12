Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Redeemer Catholic Church
1106 Fort Drive
Verla Godfrey Wilson

Verla Godfrey Wilson Hanahan - The Mass of Christian Burial for Verla Godfrey Wilson will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 in the Divine Redeemer Catholic Church, 1106 Fort Drive at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Divine Redeemer Catholic Church 1106 Fort Drive, Hanahan, SC, 29410 or Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Rd, Summerville, SC, 29486. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
