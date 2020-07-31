1/
Vermell E. Brown
Vermell E. Brown MT. PLEASANT - Vermell E. Brown, 89, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, died Friday, July 24, 2020. All Services will be private. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Vermell was born September 19, 1930 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Walter Artie Edwards and the late Clarice Rantin Edwards. She is survived by several nieces and nephews; and her sister-in-law, Kathryn Edwards of Mt. Pleasant, SC. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter Edwards, Larry R. Edwards and Thomas I. Edwards. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
