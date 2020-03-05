|
Vermelle "Mell" D. Mundy SUMMERVILLE - Vermelle "Mell" D. Mundy, 82, of Summerville, wife of the late Harvey Everett Mundy, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 12 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral service will begin at 2 o'clock. Entombment will follow at Dorchester Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Flowers will be accepted. Mell was born on April, 11, 1937 in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Wilbert and Annie Driggers. She loved flowers, her dog, Apple, and Crocheting. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church where she loved to volunteer. Survivors include: three children: Mary A. Roehrig (Paul) of Topsham, Maine, Alana Robin Pilotte (the late Johnathan) of Summerville, and Harvey Alan Mundy (Rhonda) of Summerville; 12 grandchildren: Paul B. Roehrig, Jr., Charles E. Roehrig, Brandy Shea Vosburgh, Ariel Leigh Nicole Mundy, Heidi Mundy, Jeremy Mundy, James Mundy, Douglas Mundy, David Mundy, Sylvia Mundy (Juan), Adam Mundy, and Adam Mundy "Trey"; three great-grandchildren: Laila Mundy, Gabriella Mundy, and Silvia "Vida" Mundy; and three siblings: Vertice Driggers of Summerville, Sharyn Howell (Smokey) of Summerville and Norine Judy of Summerville. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by two children: Adam Troy Mundy and Sherry "Angel" Mundy.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 6, 2020