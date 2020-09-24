1/1
Verna Elsey Koerner
1940 - 2020
Verna Elsey Koerner Charleston - Verna Elsey Koerner, 80, of Charleston, South Carolina, wife of Joseph A. Koerner, entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 20, 2020. The family will be having a private visitation on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Verna was born July 30, 1940 in Trout Lake, Michigan, daughter of the late Carl Wice and the late Lydia Vertz Wice. She was a bridge operator, raising and lowering bridges for the many boats and tugs on the rivers. Besides her husband, Verna is survived by her brother, Donald Wice and her sister, DeLorice Omstead. She was preceded in death by two daughters, Krissann Elsey Bowen and Maryann Elsey Bryant and two sisters, Philyis Wilson and Ramona Elsey. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
