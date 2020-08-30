1/1
Vernard Adams
Vernard Adams Charleston - Mr. Vernard Adams entered into eternal rest on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Charleston, South Carolina. A Memorial Service honoring his life will be held on this afternoon, August 31, 2020 5:00 PM in the Leroy W. Hilton Memorial Chapel. Mr. Adams was the son of the late Mr. John Quincy and Mrs. Gladys Adams, the father of Tania Uwanda Adams and Crystal (Jarod) Brown, the grandfather of Tharren Adams, Zayvion Jackson, Samira Brown and Carter Brown, the great-grandfather of Ladyen Adams and special friend of Mary Jackson Ellington. Memorial messages may be sent to the family at: www.thelowcountrymortuary.com. Funeral arrangements announced by THE LOW COUNTRY MORTUARY, 1852 E. Montague Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405: (843) 554-2117. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
