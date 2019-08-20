Vernell Graddick Brown MT. PLEASANT - The family and friends of Mrs. Vernell Graddick Brown, those of late husband George Brown, her sons Tyrone Brown and Chevalier Brown, grandchildren Jamariya Brown and Tynasia Brown, her parents the late Steven and the late Rosa Graddick, siblings Edith Coakley, Thelma (Elder Ronald) Johnson, Martha Graddick, Rosa (James) Coakley, Linda Moultrie, Leroy (Sarah) Graddick and the late Sam Graddick, nieces and nephews are invited to attend her funeral service on Thursday August 22, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in God's Way Outreach Church, 1552 Boston Grill Road, Mount Pleasant, SC, interment Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens 1308 Mathis Ferry Road Mount Pleasant, SC. Viewing will be held Wednesday August 21, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-8 p.m. There will be No Family Hour. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnsonhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by JOHNSON-HALLS FUNERAL HOME 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 21, 2019